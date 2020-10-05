This doctor’s powerful response to Donald Trump’s drive-past is surely the only one you need

Donald Trump’s treatment for coronavirus has been unconventional in a number of ways.

One of which was that the US president was taken on a little drive to wave to his supporters outside of the hospital where he’s being treated.

The drive broke his government’s own public health guidelines requiring patients to isolate as much as possible while in treatment.

But we’re not a doctor, obviously. But this person is, and it’s surely the only response you need.

He also said this.

It wasn’t the only furious and utterly dumbfounded response, as you might imagine. Here’s what a man who lost his father to the virus had to say.

But just in the interests of balance and all that, some people were delighted. Like the president and co-founder of something called ‘Trump Students’, for instance (not a parody).

To conclude (very possibly) …

Source @kaitlancollins @DrPhillipsMD