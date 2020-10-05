This doctor’s powerful response to Donald Trump’s drive-past is surely the only one you need

Donald Trump’s treatment for coronavirus has been unconventional in a number of ways.

One of which was that the US president was taken on a little drive to wave to his supporters outside of the hospital where he’s being treated.

President Trump, wearing a mask, rides by his supporters outside Walter Reed while in the back of a Suburban. pic.twitter.com/nsCJyYXHdK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 4, 2020

The drive broke his government’s own public health guidelines requiring patients to isolate as much as possible while in treatment.

But we’re not a doctor, obviously. But this person is, and it’s surely the only response you need.

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

He also said this.

That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

It wasn’t the only furious and utterly dumbfounded response, as you might imagine. Here’s what a man who lost his father to the virus had to say.

My father died of Covid alone in a hospital. I had to say goodbye to him over a phone. Trump got a joyride to sooth his desperate need for attention, while endangering the lives of the Secret Service people in the car with him. To hell with him and all who enable him. — Curtis Armstrong (@curtisisbooger) October 5, 2020

But just in the interests of balance and all that, some people were delighted. Like the president and co-founder of something called ‘Trump Students’, for instance (not a parody).

Trump left Walter Reed to do a drive by parade for supporters gathered outside. That’s MY President! 👏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 4, 2020

To conclude (very possibly) …

i suspect this drive through is going to haunt Trump. not because he needlessly exposed a lot of people but because for someone so image conscious he looked ridiculous. a slow speed drive by by sick old man needing a boost from a small crowd of fans. not a good look. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 5, 2020

READ MORE

Jim Carrey just made his debut as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live and it’s uncanny

Source @kaitlancollins @DrPhillipsMD