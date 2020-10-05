This video of baby giraffes went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

Over on Twitter @thegallowboob went viral – really viral – with this video of baby giraffes.

He wasn’t sure what to expect and it turned out he wasn’t alone.

had no idea baby giraffes looked exactly like miniature adult giraffes but not sure what i expected pic.twitter.com/aRAde6smI3 — Grave Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) October 3, 2020

Except if you thought maybe something wasn’t quite right, then you’d be right. Obviously.

Okay you got me. It’s so well done. The CGI artist behind this is Vernon James Manlapaz. But still great seeing everyone think this is real lmao keep sharing it Check our more of his work here: https://t.co/DUAxTNtzhr pic.twitter.com/xGyJvgTZqQ — Grave Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) October 3, 2020

Folk who got fooled: 98% Folk who posted baby giraffes: 1.8% Folk who commented “FAKE”: 0.2% HERE YOU GO MORE MINI RAFFS pic.twitter.com/na8FyJCY5l — Grave Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) October 4, 2020

Spare a thought for the people who were taken in by it.

HE THOUGHT IT WAS A REAL VIDEO pic.twitter.com/uVmAH8TTVV — rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) October 4, 2020

It did look really good.

the CGI is so well done that it looks *almost* real but is there a name for that part that’s not quite there? like these giraffes look so real but there’s something…off about them that tips folks off and I can’t describe what it is — vuestra merced (@GoodBitchery) October 3, 2020

It’s called the Uncanny Valley it’s a phenomena where the brain almost trusts what it’s seeing but there’s just something that makes it feel fake — 🙂 (@NolanHolmberg) October 4, 2020

Here’s the real thing.

Even though the vid is clearly CG, Baby giraffes do indeed look like perfect miniatures of an adult giraffe!! ♡ pic.twitter.com/JK2bg1JYQb — Folchart (@FoIchart) October 3, 2020

Or maybe this is?

This is what baby giraffes actually look like, you can't fool me. pic.twitter.com/Z1uf0tdQYu — Snoodles (@SnoopyR6s) October 4, 2020

That shit looks quite frightening i’m not gonna lie — TRE STACKS (@StacksTre) October 4, 2020

And you can follow @thegallowboob on Twitter here.

Follow me if you want more stuff like this on your timeline (it's 100% real i promise) https://t.co/1i2g94gIFQ — Grave Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) October 4, 2020

