This cat getting ready to surprise this dog is simply brilliant

The dog’s coming home so this cat gets ready to give it the fright of its life. Although, by the looks of the dog’s response, maybe it does it every time it comes home.

And we love every moment of it.

Brilliant.

‘I like how the cat reaches his ambush position and gets a quick grooming in while he waits.’ battle_formations ‘You always got to look your best when you’re about to stone cold murder someone.’ BobbyNo09 ‘This is the best thing I have seen all day and I’ll tell you that I have seen a lot of good things all day.’ LOL_WhyT

Source Reddit u/farrukhsshah Gfycat