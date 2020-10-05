The funny twist in this cat rescue story makes it our Good News of the Day

Alan McElligott is clearly an animal lover. When the Associate Professor in animal behaviour heard the muffled cries of a trapped cat in a recycling bin as he dropped off a donation, he naturally did the humane thing and called the emergency services.

We’ll let him tell the story.

I went to a recycling bin to dump old clothes. heard the cries of a cat inside, so called local police to get it out. Police confirmed cat cries. 90 min later, Fire Brigade came to break open the bin. the “cat” turned out toy, battery-powered one, with very convincing meows! 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i39vJzro6B — Alan McElligott (@AMCELL) October 4, 2020

Better safe than sorry – that’s what we reckon.

Here’s what people have been saying about the mix-up.

You thought your good intentions backfired…. Read this https://t.co/0gqa7dFR3D — meena kandasamy || இளவேனில் (@meenakandasamy) October 4, 2020

Your feel-good story of the day https://t.co/Tu7WApjB6V — Anna Megill (@cynixy) October 4, 2020

This means you are a good human, even if a toy. It could have easily been real. Thank you for being kind X — Marina #wash your hands and wear a mask 😷🙏♥️ (@HathorGoddess) October 4, 2020

It isn’t even the first time something like this had happened.

See we don't always rescue them out of trees! I once rescued a life size toy flamingo out of a burning skip once. We named him Phil and he became our fire station mascot. — Antonia (@Flaminhaystack) October 5, 2020

In case you were wondering, Alan gave us an update.

The “cat” has now been safely rehomed, or maybe detained, by the police 😸 — Alan McElligott (@AMCELL) October 4, 2020

