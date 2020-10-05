The funny twist in this cat rescue story makes it our Good News of the Day

Alan McElligott is clearly an animal lover. When the Associate Professor in animal behaviour heard the muffled cries of a trapped cat in a recycling bin as he dropped off a donation, he naturally did the humane thing and called the emergency services.

We’ll let him tell the story.

Better safe than sorry – that’s what we reckon.

Here’s what people have been saying about the mix-up.

It isn’t even the first time something like this had happened.

In case you were wondering, Alan gave us an update.

Source Alan McElligott Image Alan McElligott