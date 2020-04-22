This lovely tale of a duckling rescue mission is exactly the good news story we needed right now

Here’s a good news story to pierce through the gloom right now. It’s not the biggest story – look at the size of them, for goodness sake – but it’s a very welcome one.

Looking for some good news today? Was out on our neighborhood walk when I heard some baby birds peeping… I expected to see a nest in a tree but realized the sound was below my feet! pic.twitter.com/zYOlKWnBek — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) April 21, 2020

After inspecting the storm drain and looking around for a momma duck, we realized these babies were stuck and alone and in need of some help. pic.twitter.com/bYfAQ62jXV — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) April 21, 2020

We carefully gathered up the baby ducks and placed them together in a paper bag.

Our mission: find momma duck pic.twitter.com/noGiallxLV — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) April 21, 2020

After a quick consult with @PAWStweets, they thought before taking them in to their wildlife rehab facility the best thing was to really try and find momma duck. I figured with all this peeping she must be nearby? But no luck after 30 mins up and down the trail. pic.twitter.com/CQc4bzt45W — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) April 21, 2020

Update: no momma duck yet, but thankfully babies seem healthy and warm and hopefully she’s nearby. pic.twitter.com/Pe9727looJ — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) April 21, 2020

Walking by a small pond on this property we heard a quack, then another quack, and then WE FOUND MOMMA DUCK!! pic.twitter.com/6SmqNkVQnV — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) April 21, 2020

Here’s the moment we reunited these baby ducks found stuck in a storm drain with their momma duck. It was the best. pic.twitter.com/7wKABl7kSG — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) April 21, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This is wonderful — Nathan W. Pyle (@nathanwpyle) April 21, 2020

You know, even if that isn’t mom, she is going to take care of them forever. — Jamie L MacLaren (@JamieLOsborne) April 21, 2020

I’m not crying. I just got nature in my eyes. 😭 🦆 — Bridget Maguire VO (@bridgetfalcon) April 21, 2020

