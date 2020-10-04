‘Took a pic of the cat looking out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god’

Not the first cat to be pictured looking out of the window. But probably the first one to end up looking like this.

Took a pic of the cat lookin out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god. pic.twitter.com/xjN4W6peSJ — Amanda (@cloudcat28) October 1, 2020

All hail Clyde.

Cat God appreciates the 1m likes… I think. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4eh8hig3BQ — Amanda (@cloudcat28) October 3, 2020

And this, from the Downing Street cat.

It was no accident… https://t.co/YVFExZroPq — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 3, 2020

Source Twitter @cloudcat28