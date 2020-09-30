This 3-point summary on CNN of the first presidential debate totally nails it

As you can’t fail to have noticed by now we’ve just had the first US presidential debate and it failed to live up even to the lowliest of expectations.

And if you didn’t get a chance to watch it – why would you? – this 3-point summary of it on CNN, by lawyer and news commentator Van Jones, absolutely nails it.

It went wildly viral on Twitter.

And here is the man himself (no, not Trump).

READ MORE

The only 5 reactions you need to how Donald Trump and Joe Biden greeted their wives after the debate

Source @VanJones68