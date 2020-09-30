This 3-point summary on CNN of the first presidential debate totally nails it

As you can’t fail to have noticed by now we’ve just had the first US presidential debate and it failed to live up even to the lowliest of expectations.

And if you didn’t get a chance to watch it – why would you? – this 3-point summary of it on CNN, by lawyer and news commentator Van Jones, absolutely nails it.

.@VanJones68 summarized the debate perfectly. pic.twitter.com/9qaGVeGNqe — Jordon Brown Snarker of Tweets First of His Name (@THEJordonBrown) September 30, 2020

It went wildly viral on Twitter.

This. 1000 this. Everyone else needs to be quiet and listen. Especially in this moment. pic.twitter.com/D5XxwHb54I — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) September 30, 2020

And here is the man himself (no, not Trump).

Only three things happened tonight: 1. #DonaldTrump refused to condemn white supremacy.

2. The #POTUS refused to condemn white supremacy.

3. The #CommanderInChief REFUSED to condemn white supremacy on the GLOBAL STAGE. NOW LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING ONLINE.

THIS IS NOT OKAY. pic.twitter.com/OhANFUYqNS — Van Jones (@VanJones68) September 30, 2020

Source @VanJones68