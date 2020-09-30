The only 5 reactions you need to how Donald Trump and Joe Biden greeted their wives after the debate

The first presidential debate may not have been the slickest thing we’ve ever seen, with neither candidate emerging as a clear winner, but the way they greeted their wives after the 90-minute ordeal said a lot more than words could.

Trump and Biden greet their spouses post-debate. pic.twitter.com/AFeNAqFN8v — The Recount (@therecount) September 30, 2020

Anti-gun campaigner Shannon Watts nailed this assessment.

Here are a few of the things other people had to say about it.

Trump and Melania look like the characters that lost in Mario Kart during the trophy ceremony cutscene. pic.twitter.com/8znOnAOOqf — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) September 30, 2020

Watch as Trump and Biden greet their spouses post-debate. And then if you are like me, you can petty-judge the moment. Melania has figured out that the Trump payout may not happen after that NYT story. Via The Recount pic.twitter.com/gpO6lcm9Sg — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) September 30, 2020

Big prenup renegotiation energy https://t.co/yuhVJuBX4q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020

Watch Biden and Trump's spouses greet them after the debate — one is not like the other 👀 #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/30AydUgxCt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 30, 2020

As soon as Joe and Jill embrace you can see Trump whisper to Melania “oh we should show some kind of affection” and holds each other’s hand 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/daX2pBXvjL — Francisco Marroquin (@CiscoM99) September 30, 2020

This lovely bit of sarcasm from Shappi Khorsandi says it all, really.

I want this. I want someone to shake my hand the way Trump Shakes Melania’s ❤️ https://t.co/Sm4hM6CjcF — Shaparak Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) September 30, 2020

