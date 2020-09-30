Mark Hamill had the last word on just how bad that first presidential debate was

As you’ve probably seen by now, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have taken part in the first presidential debate, although it was only a ‘debate’ in the loosest possible terms.

It prompted no shortage of comment online, although surely the last word on just how bad it was goes to Mark Hamill.

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020

