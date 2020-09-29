The only 5 responses you need to the U-turn on the Parliament bars’ curfew exemption

On Monday, news broke that the bars in the Houses of Parliament would not be subject to the same 10pm curfew as the rest of the country, because they were being counted as staff canteens, which are similarly exempt.

Well – surprise, surprise – there was an outcry, with the exemption being seen as another “us versus them” rule, like being allowed to drive symptomatic people from London to Durham.

Within hours, the policy was amended, halting the sale of alcohol in the building at 10.

These five reactions absolutely nailed it.

Tom Peck foresaw the effect of closing the bars earlier than usual.

