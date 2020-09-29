The only 5 responses you need to the U-turn on the Parliament bars’ curfew exemption

On Monday, news broke that the bars in the Houses of Parliament would not be subject to the same 10pm curfew as the rest of the country, because they were being counted as staff canteens, which are similarly exempt.

Well – surprise, surprise – there was an outcry, with the exemption being seen as another “us versus them” rule, like being allowed to drive symptomatic people from London to Durham.

Within hours, the policy was amended, halting the sale of alcohol in the building at 10.

This is not a U-turn. It is simply a knee-jerk reaction to the fact that we got caught behaving like a bunch of entitled pricks.

Again.#oneruleforthem https://t.co/WXeeIRZaAX — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 28, 2020

These five reactions absolutely nailed it.

1.

Rather than making all these U turns how about doing it, by yourselves, in the first place? https://t.co/MDN6oyy1j1 — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 28, 2020

2.

Quite right too. They should all have to pop to the nearest off-licence and then go back to someone's house like the rest of us. https://t.co/NliTCSZKwP — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) September 28, 2020

3.

4.

It would have made more sense to abandon the 10pm curfew across the country, but okay. https://t.co/XV00Zu5WY1 — Anshul (@Anshul__K) September 28, 2020

5.

Would it be too absolutely bizarre to imagine that 'workplace canteens' might not serve alcohol at all? https://t.co/k4YJPHJTrd — Sophie Ward (@sophieannaward) September 28, 2020

Tom Peck foresaw the effect of closing the bars earlier than usual.

You mark my words. At 10pm tonight they’ll be rushing straight to the offy, then getting on each other’s shoulders singing Rule Britannia in Parliament Square. Then there’ll be another lockdown. https://t.co/SSysSkiFp9 — Tom Peck (@tompeck) September 28, 2020

READ MORE

Parliament’s bars are exempt from the 10pm curfew – only 5 responses you need

Source Mirror Image Michael Poe and Marcin Novak on Unsplash