Parliament’s bars are exempt from the 10pm curfew – only 5 responses you need

As you’ll probably know by now, the government’s latest so-called strategy to tackle the pandemic is requiring pubs, restaurants and the like to close at 10pm (although it might not entirely be having the desired results).

It turns out not every bar is subject to the 10pm closing time and you’ll never guess which ones. No, of course you will, only partly because we’ve already told you. It’s the bars used by MPs in Parliament, obviously!

And these are the only responses you need to that.

To conclude …

And this.

There was later suggestions that a U-turn had been made, but it’s apparently that the same rules still don’t apply.

Image Pixabay