Parliament’s bars are exempt from the 10pm curfew – only 5 responses you need

As you’ll probably know by now, the government’s latest so-called strategy to tackle the pandemic is requiring pubs, restaurants and the like to close at 10pm (although it might not entirely be having the desired results).

It turns out not every bar is subject to the 10pm closing time and you’ll never guess which ones. No, of course you will, only partly because we’ve already told you. It’s the bars used by MPs in Parliament, obviously!

And these are the only responses you need to that.

But of course pic.twitter.com/Sk5xGibLDa — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) September 28, 2020

UK Gov: “We must foster a spirit of togetherness if we are to come through this? Where’s your spirit of togetherness, Keir, you wanker? Your lack of spirit of togetherness is responsible for alienating the public.” Also UK Gov: “Lol, oh no, sweetie, we didn’t mean OUR bars.” pic.twitter.com/01lQU2XGbe — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 28, 2020

“We must all obey the rules” update pic.twitter.com/WgmiKQkWsr — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 28, 2020

'You do not imagine, I hope, that we pigs are doing this in a spirit of selfishness and privilege… 'The whole management and organisation of this farm depend on us. Day and night we are watching over your welfare. It is for your sake that we drink the milk… ' — Animal Farm pic.twitter.com/FGM49cfGk9 — JD Black🥀 (@_JD_Black) September 28, 2020

We're all in this together. pic.twitter.com/arpJffR1GL — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) September 28, 2020

To conclude …

They’re taking the absolute piss at this stage. https://t.co/SVZAq9bpAF — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 28, 2020

And this.

The public heading to the parliament bar after 10pm pic.twitter.com/95lhDt25rt — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 28, 2020

There was later suggestions that a U-turn had been made, but it’s apparently that the same rules still don’t apply.

This is still special treatment for parliament's bars. Virtually every other hospitality venue has to be *closed with all patrons out* by 10pm – it's not last orders by then. https://t.co/JeEQJGwie7 — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) September 28, 2020

READ MORE

The 10pm curfew might not be working quite as the government intended – 7 favourite responses

Image Pixabay