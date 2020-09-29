Simply the 10 funniest coronavirus jokes we’ve seen today

The North East of England is about to come under the most stringent coronavirus rules in the UK, with different households banned from mingling, even in groups of six or fewer.

The North West, however, has been dancing in the streets as the pubs close at 10pm, but the curfew remains in place.

Over on Twitter, funny people have been letting off steam through the medium of comedy, and we’ve picked our favourites.

Biggest plot twist of 2020 was realising these two were the sensible ones https://t.co/sgWqVo94AO — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 27, 2020

for those worried about a second lockdown, just remember that during his second plague quarantine william shakespeare wrote King Lear 2: Lear Ye, Lear Ye! — alex kealy (@alexkealy) September 21, 2020

Just swiped right on the NHS Contact tracing app and now I have to self-isolate with nearby singles. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) September 28, 2020

Tesco and Morrisons have introduced rationing on certain products in response to the fact that some people in Britain are excessively thick. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 25, 2020

On the gov WEBSITE it tells you what to do if you think you might have covid BUT DON'T HAVE INTERNET ACCESS 🤔 — 😷 over your NOSE and mouth (@Tattooed_Mummy) September 28, 2020

All this hand sanitising has really upped the stakes of a simple paper cut. — Sarah Keyworth (@sarahkcomedy) September 28, 2020

The government ensuring universities are Covid-securepic.twitter.com/W5lTBhlL4J — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 28, 2020

What area do you think will be the last to be left open just to avoid a 'national lockdown'? Will it be some tiny village somewhere? Or just whatever the 1 mile radius is around where ever Dominic Cummings has climbed over his stair gate and escaped to that week? — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 25, 2020

Never mind bogroll. I'd be stocking up on extra tinfoil for all of those hats you're making. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) September 25, 2020

BONUS: A little insight from Joe Heenan.

I'll probably lose a few followers for writing this but I don't think the Tories have dealt with the pandemic very well.

Sorry if you can't handle my truth bombs — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 28, 2020

