15 of the funniest coronavirus jokes we’ve seen today

It’s a miserable business, living during a pandemic, but one small joy can be found in taking the piss out of the virus and the people who are making a mess of handling it.

That’s what these very funny people have been doing.

1.

Well at least if pubs shut at 10pm on Christmas Eve I won’t ruin Christmas Day again — b.b (@benoobrown) September 22, 2020

2.

The 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert:

A slow piano version of 'down with the sickness' by Disturbed plays. Boris Johnson claps in an empty pret. Dominic Cummings drives his family through a food bank. Santa gets a £10,000 fine for going into more than 2 households. Fin. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 21, 2020

3.

We need a track & trace system for our Prime Minister — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 21, 2020

4.

this is a pandemic. not being creative is ok. feeling hopeless is normal. taking 5 months out and not developing any larger testing plan or financial benefits to incentivise self-isolation for those testing positive, resulting in an avoidable second lockdown, is valid. 💓💗 — alex kealy (@alexkealy) September 20, 2020

5.

#panicbuying is crazy, went out for milk and bread, came home with a trampoline, 2 tubes of toothpaste, a trombone and a zebra. — Michael Grimwood (@MichaelGrimwoo5) September 22, 2020

6.

#panicbuying All these lunatics out there panic buying again and I'm still getting through the 500 pack of toilet rolls I got in March 🤦🏽‍♂‍. — 👻 (@Snaphandy) September 22, 2020

7.

The rule of six may be lifted on Christmas Day but will only apply to sprouts. #RuleOfSix — Paul Lamb (@Lambykins60) September 21, 2020

8.