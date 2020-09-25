15 of the funniest coronavirus jokes we’ve seen today
It’s a miserable business, living during a pandemic, but one small joy can be found in taking the piss out of the virus and the people who are making a mess of handling it.
That’s what these very funny people have been doing.
1.
Well at least if pubs shut at 10pm on Christmas Eve I won’t ruin Christmas Day again
— b.b (@benoobrown) September 22, 2020
2.
The 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert:
A slow piano version of 'down with the sickness' by Disturbed plays. Boris Johnson claps in an empty pret. Dominic Cummings drives his family through a food bank. Santa gets a £10,000 fine for going into more than 2 households. Fin.
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 21, 2020
3.
We need a track & trace system for our Prime Minister
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 21, 2020
4.
this is a pandemic. not being creative is ok. feeling hopeless is normal. taking 5 months out and not developing any larger testing plan or financial benefits to incentivise self-isolation for those testing positive, resulting in an avoidable second lockdown, is valid. 💓💗
— alex kealy (@alexkealy) September 20, 2020
5.
#panicbuying is crazy, went out for milk and bread, came home with a trampoline, 2 tubes of toothpaste, a trombone and a zebra.
— Michael Grimwood (@MichaelGrimwoo5) September 22, 2020
6.
All these lunatics out there panic buying again and I'm still getting through the 500 pack of toilet rolls I got in March 🤦🏽♂.
— 👻 (@Snaphandy) September 22, 2020
7.
The rule of six may be lifted on Christmas Day but will only apply to sprouts. #RuleOfSix
— Paul Lamb (@Lambykins60) September 21, 2020
8.
A group of people you can meet up with during Christmas should be called a support Bublé.
— Celya AB (@abcelya) September 22, 2020