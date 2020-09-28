The 4 Covid personality types, as shared by MartJonathan over on Reddit.

Which one are you?

Fellow Redditor MartJonathan had this explanation for each of the four.

1.Follows rules completely 2. Rejects rules completely 3. Follows rules as long as it doesnt impact their comfort 4. Does the minimum to not be branded as 2.

Or, if you prefer, there was this, from MartJonathan.

1. Follows the rules, believes in science, trusts doctors and scientist more than Facebook 2. Asshole 3. Asshole 4. Asshole

Source Reddit u/MartJonathan