The only 5 takedowns you need of Right Said Fred’s deeply dippy anti-mask stance

On Saturday, thousands of anti-maskers flocked to Trafalgar Square to demonstrate their disdain for the Covid-19 laws.

Although musicians, Ian Brown and Jim Coor spoke to the crowd, they weren’t the only representatives of the recording industry.

As you probably could have predicted, Right Said Fred’s tweet caused a flurry of jokes, and these five were our favourites.

1.

Extreme Right Said Fred. https://t.co/YY03xcTI8l — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) September 27, 2020

2.

What the hell do Right Said Fred have against lockdown, the six person rule doubles their audience — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 27, 2020

3.

🎵 I'm too stupid for a mask

Too stupid for a mask 🎵 pic.twitter.com/tu5q2SaG0x — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 27, 2020

4.

So stupid it hurts. https://t.co/aqqksxUw7i — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) September 27, 2020

5.

Right Said Fred entering a burning building: "Smells nice in here. Lovely atmosphere. Haha Laurence Fox, what are you doing here? Party headquarters you say?' https://t.co/Oe4EBlbWmA — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) September 27, 2020

The All New Dom Show mused on these interesting times.

Who'd have thought that during the apocolypse Player One and Player Two would be Jedward vs Right Said Fred. pic.twitter.com/iB1m1HTHyQ — The All New Dom Show (@TheNewDomShow) September 27, 2020

As they might say up north – Right Sad Fred.

