The anti-mask brigade packed into Trafalgar Square to listen to David Icke – the 9 best reactions

This weekend saw Trafalgar Square packed full of placard-waving anti-maskers.

It was a bit like the Teddy Bear’s Picnic, but if you went down to the Square, it was less of a big surprise you were sure of than an exponentially higher risk of getting a life-threatening illness – and possible criminal charges.

Once again, David Icke was the main speaker, alongside Piers Corbyn, Jeremy’s brother, and the music world represented by those bastions of good sense, Ian Brown and Jim Coor.

Medical professionals didn’t appreciate the scene.

We currently have 4 people with Covid in our ICU Intubated on ventilators fighting for their lives Cannot articulate how angry this idiotic selfishness makes me feel#TrafalgarSquare pic.twitter.com/AVr5Zarapq — Dr Sonia Adesara (@SoniaAdesara) September 26, 2020

Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

1.

Bloke in #TrafalgarSquare holds up sign asking "Is this freedom?" Well yes mate it is. Despite all the evidence in favour of social distancing and mask-wearing, you and 15000 of your nutjob tinhat mates are allowed to gather in Central London to hear lies shouted over a PA. pic.twitter.com/IlXM4u7DO6 — Jon Abbott (@jon_abbott) September 26, 2020

2.

People in pandemic movies:

*fears the virus, takes precautions not to become infected* People in real life:

"Just taking the tube out to Trafalgar Square to breathe on some fellow virus nonces and whine about a lockdown that isn’t currently in place, see you later diabetic gran" — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 26, 2020

3.

the R number in #TrafalgarSquare even higher right now than happy hour at Wetherspoons 😩 pic.twitter.com/Kw23DzpldE — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 26, 2020

4.

These people in #TrafalgarSquare are the same people that call young people ‘soft’ and ‘snowflakes’ and say we’d never have survived the war 🙄You’re literally crying because you have to wear a mask in Lidl and leave the pub at 10. Grow up. Weirdos. — Rose (@RosieCatherineK) September 26, 2020

5.

I don’t know why David Icke supporters are so angry all the time. He once said it an inter-dimensional race of extraterrestrial beings were going to wipe out the world in 1997. I’d imagine having to wear a mask in Tesco would be relatively easy news to take after that. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) September 26, 2020

6.

Crop spray the lot of them with Dettol. https://t.co/IFnnXCXvgy — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 26, 2020

7.

First they came for the freedom-loving anti-maskers at the rally in Trafalgar Square And I was basically fine with that — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) September 26, 2020

8.

SCREAMING at this guy wearing a mask to protest against being asked to wear a mask pic.twitter.com/YbDAj5Dnqe — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) September 26, 2020

9.

Been watching these people at Trafalgar Square. Angry at the government. Angry at scientists. Angry at the Left, the police, angry at BLM. Angry at being called conspiracy theorists while cheering *DAVID ICKE*. Angry at the BBC. Angry at experts. Maybe they're just angry. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 26, 2020

Otto English had an idea.

If the Met want to stop these Covid deniers gathering they could do worse than install a massive 5G mast in Trafalgar Square. — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 26, 2020

Image @davemacladd