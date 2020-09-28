The anti-mask brigade packed into Trafalgar Square to listen to David Icke – the 9 best reactions

This weekend saw Trafalgar Square packed full of placard-waving anti-maskers.

It was a bit like the Teddy Bear’s Picnic, but if you went down to the Square, it was less of a big surprise you were sure of than an exponentially higher risk of getting a life-threatening illness – and possible criminal charges.

Once again, David Icke was the main speaker, alongside Piers Corbyn, Jeremy’s brother, and the music world represented by those bastions of good sense, Ian Brown and Jim Coor.

Medical professionals didn’t appreciate the scene.

Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Otto English had an idea.

