The 10pm curfew might not be working quite as the government intended – 7 favourite responses

As you’ll know by now, the government has imposed a 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants and such like as part of its latest strategy to help tackle the coronavirus.

Except this video shared by @kirstylewis6 over on Twitter suggests it may not be working entirely in the way they intended.

The clip of London’s Oxford Circus just after 10pm went wildly viral because, well, have a watch of it for yourself.

Saves the corona the bother of going out during the day, it can just wait ’til 10pm.

Here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @kirstylewis6