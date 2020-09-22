Pubs will shut at 10pm to help battle the coronavirus – 7 favourite responses

As part of Boris Johnson’s strategy to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus, the prime minister announced today that pubs, restaurants and the like would have to shut at 10pm.

JUST IN: U.K. PM Boris Johnson says pubs and restaurants in England must close at 10pm from Thursday in a bid to curb Covid-19 spread pic.twitter.com/OTT0GjxZhV — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) September 22, 2020

Pretty much the entire internet asked the same question.

What difference does closing the pubs at 10pm make? Asking for a friend … — Andrew Neil (@afneil) September 21, 2020

And while you’re thinking of an answer to that, or maybe waiting for the government to come up with one, here are our favourite responses

1.

Coronavirus at 9.59pm

vs

Coronavirus at 10.01pm pic.twitter.com/TJzLuahTjP — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) September 22, 2020

2.

10pm pub closing not good enough. People will just go on to house parties. Need a mandatory 10:45pm National Crisis Bedtime. Teeth done by 10:40, light off 10:44. No you can't have a glass of water you should have thought of that before. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) September 21, 2020

3.

Covid turning up at the pub to find it shut at 10 pic.twitter.com/LsMubH7Msx — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 22, 2020

4.

Tbh if this means that New Years Eve finishes at 10pm I’m all for it. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 21, 2020

5.

step away from the gin and tonic pic.twitter.com/iSm9bEY0V4 — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 22, 2020

6.

I can’t think of a more British response to a devastating global pandemic than knocking a mere 60 minutes off pub opening hours, and then hoping for the best. — Matt Rudge (@Mattrudge) September 21, 2020

7.

Only six friends, table service & finished by 10pm.

That’s not fighting a pandemic.

Those are criteria for a middle-aged night out. — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) September 22, 2020

To conclude …

After locking down way too late last time and causing a lot of unnecessary deaths I'd assumed the government might have gone for something a little more stringent than "get the shots in at 9" — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 21, 2020

