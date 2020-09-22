Pubs will shut at 10pm to help battle the coronavirus – 7 favourite responses

As part of Boris Johnson’s strategy to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus, the prime minister announced today that pubs, restaurants and the like would have to shut at 10pm.

Pretty much the entire internet asked the same question.

And while you’re thinking of an answer to that, or maybe waiting for the government to come up with one, here are our favourite responses

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

READ MORE

The government is telling everyone to work from home again – only 7 responses you need

Images Pixabay screengrab