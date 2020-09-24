This dad being ‘helped’ by his son out of a ditch is a lovely, heartwarming watch

This video of a dad being ‘helped’ out of a ditch by his son is just the content we needed today.

‘Wholesome dad,’ said Dawn__Amber__ who shared it over on Reddit.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘That’s adorable.’ CaptainKona ‘Kids like feeling helpful.’ JamMasterKay ‘JUST HOLD THE FUCKIN FLASHLIGHT GOD DAMN IT was the closest I got until I was like 10. He always felt terrible afterwards and told me how much he appreciated that I want to spend time with him and helping him though. And as I got older I could be more helpful.’ benjocaz ‘All fun and games until the dad floors it.’ ZepplenLives

READ MORE

This video of a moose running across a river is surely the oddest thing we’ll see today

Source Reddit u/__Dawn__Amber__