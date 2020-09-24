Ryan Reynolds just won Twitter with this brilliant belated reply to a fan in Wrexham

As you’ve probably seen in the news, Ryan Reynolds is bidding to buy Wrexham FC with his fellow Hollywood star, Rob McElhenney.

It’s our favourite news story of the day, week, and probably the year, and just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, this happened.

It’s a tweet that Reynolds sent to a fan after news broke of the pair’s bid for the lowly Welsh football club on Wednesday.

And to understand the back story of what he was talking about, we have to go back eight years, obviously, to this everyday exchange @loismorus was having with a mate on Twitter.. Stick with it, coz it’s brilliant.

Cut back to Reynolds in the present day …

BOOM! ]

The eight-year wait was well worth it. And it got people wondering if lightning might strike twice.

No harm in trying …

Source @VancityReynolds