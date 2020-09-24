Ryan Reynolds just won Twitter with this brilliant belated reply to a fan in Wrexham

As you’ve probably seen in the news, Ryan Reynolds is bidding to buy Wrexham FC with his fellow Hollywood star, Rob McElhenney.

It’s our favourite news story of the day, week, and probably the year, and just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, this happened.

It’s a tweet that Reynolds sent to a fan after news broke of the pair’s bid for the lowly Welsh football club on Wednesday.

I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020

And to understand the back story of what he was talking about, we have to go back eight years, obviously, to this everyday exchange @loismorus was having with a mate on Twitter.. Stick with it, coz it’s brilliant.

Hate Ethnomusicology already… — Lois Morus (@loismorus) October 9, 2012

@lois1293 me too, it's a real bitch — Shannon May (@Catontheshed) October 9, 2012

@lois1293 certainly is, I was drawing a naked man for an hour today #awkwardnakedtuesday haha — Shannon May (@Catontheshed) October 9, 2012

@Catontheshed wowww. That does sound fun. Was he fit? 😉 — Lois Morus (@loismorus) October 9, 2012

@lois1293 No, he was middle aged, mid 40's I'd say. Making drawing him less fun. I wouldn't mind if it was Ryan Reynolds though 😉 #dreamon — Shannon May (@Catontheshed) October 9, 2012

@Catontheshed oh no, that does sound bad :/ I would have taken the course if Ryan Reynolds was the model #iwish — Lois Morus (@loismorus) October 9, 2012

@lois1293 ill let you know if he turns up for our #awkwardnakedtuesdays 😉 — Shannon May (@Catontheshed) October 9, 2012

@Catontheshed tidyy 😉 you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham 😉 — Lois Morus (@loismorus) October 9, 2012

Cut back to Reynolds in the present day …

BOOM! ]

The eight-year wait was well worth it. And it got people wondering if lightning might strike twice.

You never know when @VancityReynolds is going to come to Glasgow and pay for my drinks all night. — stephen hamilton (@1881Stephen) September 23, 2020

Also a possibility. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020

No harm in trying …

