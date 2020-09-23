An ‘internal border’ will be created in Kent to stop post-Brexit lorry chaos – 17 favourite responses

In non-pandemic news today, the government announced plans to create an ‘internal border’ in Kent to help prevent 7,000 long lorry queues and two-day delays to cross the channel, post-Brexit.

Michael Gove said lorry drivers would require a ‘Kent access permit’ to get into the county, creating a de-facto Brexit border between Kent and the rest of the UK.

NEW Gove confirms a de facto internal border in Kent – rephrasing previous tweet (this is something transport industry been v worried about) Truckers will have to have a “Kent Access Permit” to get into the county says Gove. It will use police and ANPR to enforce — lisa o’carroll (@lisaocarroll) September 23, 2020

Just in case you think this can’t possibly be happening, here he is talking about it.

Michael Gove confirms an internal border in Kent. Hauliers will need to have a “Kent access permit.” pic.twitter.com/6YSwuLSZul — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 23, 2020

Extraordinary times! It prompted quite a response, as you might imagine, and here are our 17 favourite responses.

1.

So in order for Britain to leave the EU, Kent will have to leave Britain. This is an amazing plot twist. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) September 23, 2020

2.

Saddest thing about this is that Kent actually has a Deal. https://t.co/mtvhjcKr2V — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 23, 2020

3.

Kent voted heavily in favour of leaving the EU and now it's basically a French car park. Tremendous. — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) September 23, 2020

4.

Farage having to become an asylum seeker to get into the UK from Kent is maybe the most logical outcome to all this. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) September 23, 2020

5.

Let's build a wall around Kent! A big beautiful wall! And make Sussex pay for it! — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) September 23, 2020

6.

7.

If you own a toilet near a road on the way to Kent, this could be a chance to make some serious money. — Sam Lowe (@SamuelMarcLowe) September 23, 2020

8.

2016:

Brexit will improve your lives 2020:

You’ll need a permit to access Kent https://t.co/yK3Reqphra — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 23, 2020

9.