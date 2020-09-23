This American politician’s takedown of Donald Trump’s racist attack was 10/10

We should be used to Donald Trump by now, but it still shocks when you hear him say things like this, no matter how many times he’s done it before.

Here’s the so-called president at an election rally taking aim (and not for the first time) at Republican member of Congress, Ilhan Omar.

Trump on Ilhan Omar: She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? pic.twitter.com/XLSRZd6yFf — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 22, 2020

“How about Omar of Minnesota? We’re going to win the state of Minnesota because of her, they say. She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How’s your country doing? She’s going to tell us — she’s telling us how to run our country.”

Omar, who was born in Somalia, is a US citizen – you have to be to serve in Congress – and is one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress and the first to wear the hijab.

There was no shortage of entirely appropriate and on-point responses.

It’s her country, too — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) September 23, 2020

This comment about Ilhan Omar is so vile and racist that the crowd is stunned silent. https://t.co/7OLkgwDtu5 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 23, 2020

But the best, the very best, came from Ilhan Omar herself.

Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one. https://t.co/zcKKjdC8ju — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020

Boom.

More impressive in a single tweet than Trump’s entire Twitter feed.

Source @Acyn