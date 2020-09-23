They played ‘In the Air Tonight’ at a Trump rally and it couldn’t have been less appropriate

As the race for the White House nears the final strait, the incumbent seems more and more determined to make sure he gets to keep that all-important seat in the Oval Office.

Unfortunately, that means that the Trump faithful have rallies to attend, like this one in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Imagine trying to contract trace in the likely event people at this event test positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ODKfwqyieW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

Long line of supporters waiting hours ahead of President Trump’s Pittsburgh rally tonight pic.twitter.com/GdvhWkYv6K — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) September 22, 2020

Not many masks in sight.

White House reporter, Josh Wingrove, shared this shot once the crowds had got in.

The president's Pittsburgh rally crowd. pic.twitter.com/dbwbn4OFYm — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 22, 2020

On the list of “songs it’s best not to dwell on during a pandemic”, known anti-Trumper Phil Collins‘ absolute banger ‘In The Air Tonight’ has to be up there in the top five.

“I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord.”

They can probably breathe it as well.

Mind you, it also says

“Well, I was there and I saw what you did, I saw it with my own two eyes

So you can wipe off that grin, I know where you’ve been

It’s all been a pack of lies.”

so perhaps it is appropriate after all.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

Are they seriously playing ***IN THE AIR TONIGHT*** at coronavirus-era rally? https://t.co/gyfD4gye54 — Kayla Epstein 📰 (@KaylaEpstein) September 22, 2020

Omg. You've gotta admit, they are masterclass trolls. — Joseph Goulette (@JosephGoulette) September 22, 2020

How did they know COVID-19's favorite song? https://t.co/86HZhNEHrZ — Nick Vucic (@npv708) September 22, 2020

UP NEXT: "Let the bodies hit the floor." https://t.co/nYov0Dboey — Markus Unread (@MarkusUnread) September 23, 2020

As opposed to what, 'Living on a prayer"? https://t.co/siL8wVUat0 — Mark Henderson (@henderson_mark) September 23, 2020

Dr. Amanda G. Sanford had this assessment.

We're either living in the middle of the greatest satire of human stupidity ever written, or we're just … done as a species. https://t.co/7pvtIlICKQ — Dr. Amanda G. Sanford (@mandagaielle) September 23, 2020

Let’s all just enjoy the song while we wait for the Phil Collins lawsuit.

