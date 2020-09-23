They played ‘In the Air Tonight’ at a Trump rally and it couldn’t have been less appropriate

As the race for the White House nears the final strait, the incumbent seems more and more determined to make sure he gets to keep that all-important seat in the Oval Office.

Unfortunately, that means that the Trump faithful have rallies to attend, like this one in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Not many masks in sight.

White House reporter, Josh Wingrove, shared this shot once the crowds had got in.

On the list of “songs it’s best not to dwell on during a pandemic”, known anti-Trumper Phil Collins‘ absolute banger ‘In The Air Tonight’ has to be up there in the top five.

“I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord.”

They can probably breathe it as well.

Mind you, it also says

“Well, I was there and I saw what you did, I saw it with my own two eyes
So you can wipe off that grin, I know where you’ve been
It’s all been a pack of lies.”

so perhaps it is appropriate after all.

Here's what people had to say about it.

Dr. Amanda G. Sanford had this assessment.

Let’s all just enjoy the song while we wait for the Phil Collins lawsuit.

