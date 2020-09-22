Our 13 favourite funny takes on the latest coronavirus news

There’s a lot going on – rules changing every other day, changing back just when you least expect it – and the UK seems to be sliding back into lockdown one law at a time.

Needless to say, people’s thoughts have been on the pandemic and how it’s being handled – by the public as well as the powerful.

These are the best takes we’ve seen today.

1.

I remember when I was like “I can’t believe we’ve been in quarantine for THREE WHOLE WEEKS!” That was 7 years ago. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 20, 2020

2.

Denise Welch, Kirstie Allsopp and Ian Brown walk into a bar… …They are immediately asked to leave for refusing to follow basic safety rules 🥁 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 20, 2020

3.

Pretty sure we could test the entire UK in 24hrs if we let Aldi checkout assistants run the testing centres — Helen Ingram (@drhingram) September 18, 2020

4.

August: "Go to the pubs! In fact, we'll subsidise your visits!"

September: "We might have to close pubs because they're Covid pits." — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) September 18, 2020

5.

no officer, this isn't an illegal rave, we've just got a DJ for our fox hunt — r (@rreeces) September 15, 2020

6.

Strange times we’re living in where you can go into Walmart and not see a person’s mouth but still see their buttcrack. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) September 19, 2020

7.

Lockdown 2: I still know what you did this summer. Lockdown 2: Lock Harder Lockdown 2: 2Lock 2Down Lockdown 2: Lockdown In Da Hood Lockdown 2: Live Free or Lockdown Lockdown 2: Lockdown Ever After Lockdown 2: 28 Weeks Later Lockdown 2: The Second Best Exotic Lockdown — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) September 22, 2020

8.

I've a terrible feeling the John Lewis Christmas advert is going to be a simple montage of discarded face masks in empty streets, with Lily Allen doing a ukulele version of 'The Four Horsemen' by Aphrodite's Child. — Benjamin Myers (@BenMyers1) September 18, 2020

9.

I'm sorry, but we will have to cancel just me and you meeting in my garden for a socially distanced cuppa. However, I can meet you in a crowded pub instead. Safety first, etc…https://t.co/0Fu7cUbot2 — The Original Twitflup! (@TheRealFlups) September 18, 2020

10.

11.

The anti-mask, anti-lockdown, antivaxx conspiracy theory fans protesting in Trafalgar Square know what’s really going on, and they have good bullshit detectors. They do now, anyway, because I’ve sold a few hundred there today. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) September 19, 2020

12.

Oh, I thought we were told to go to the pub and eat out to help out? Silly old public, eh? https://t.co/XMSHw4ClQI — kath 🙀😷❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) September 20, 2020

13.

can’t believe the news about everyone that has been in John Lennon airport this week having to self isolate 😧😧 imagine all the people — caitlyn 🍒 (@caitlynburns07) September 17, 2020

Over on TikTok, comedian Ross Danielsman has shared this relatable post about having to videocall our loved ones.

