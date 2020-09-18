14 of the funniest comments on what’s going on with the coronavirus

The North East of England has now entered a coronavirus quarantine that will see bars and restaurants close at 10, which is the time that coronavirus comes on shift, so that should work.

Lockdowns, testing and Christmas feature in these very funny coronavirus jokes from Twitter.

1.

To be fair, we shouldn’t expect Johnson and Hancock to supply perfect answers to complex health problems. They’re not qualified medical experts; which is why they’ve brought in specialists like the former head of TalkTalk and accountancy firm Accenture. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 18, 2020

2.

I see no.10 have learnt from being totally unprepared for the exams debacle which everybody saw coming by being totally unprepared for the testing debacle which everybody saw coming 🙄#peston #newsnight — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 16, 2020

3.

Logging on to the government covid test website like I’m trying to get tickets for fucking Glastonbury — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 18, 2020

4.

i’m really getting my money’s worth on rent this year — erin chack (@ErinChack) June 26, 2020

5.

Can't call it a 'nationwide' lockdown if you just name the counties one by one. pic.twitter.com/BftvOYRVIT — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) September 17, 2020

6.

Three live comedy gigs that were booked in for the Autumn have all been pulled today due to COVID/lockdown fears. I might re-train in a job that’s naturally socially distanced from society like a telegraph pole fixer, Arctic researcher or Jim Davidson’s agent. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 17, 2020

7.