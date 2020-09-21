The new lockdown rules hilariously explained by Boris Johnson (parody)

Darren Dutton, who entertained us so well during lockdown by putting TV credits onto the coronavirus briefings, has stepped in to clarify the new lockdown rules – sort of.

If the Prime Minister said it, it must be true.

from Laughing GIFs via Gfycat

Don’t forget – if you smell meat, you must take a pregnancy test.

Here are some of the many reactions to Darren’s excellent handiwork.

As a treat, this is how Boris Johnson coped – or didn’t – with technical difficulties during one of the daily briefings.

Source Darren Dutton Image Darren Dutton