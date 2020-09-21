The new lockdown rules hilariously explained by Boris Johnson (parody)

Darren Dutton, who entertained us so well during lockdown by putting TV credits onto the coronavirus briefings, has stepped in to clarify the new lockdown rules – sort of.

New lockdown rules from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oi7jJJSdWm — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) September 20, 2020

If the Prime Minister said it, it must be true.

from Laughing GIFs via Gfycat

Don’t forget – if you smell meat, you must take a pregnancy test.

Here are some of the many reactions to Darren’s excellent handiwork.

I don't know whether it's me going mad now, but this made me laugh out loud. https://t.co/DnIZWl7Ivx — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) September 20, 2020

As a treat, this is how Boris Johnson coped – or didn’t – with technical difficulties during one of the daily briefings.

Some technical difficulties at the daily briefing pic.twitter.com/MdPKX2V9DD — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) July 8, 2020

