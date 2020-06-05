The end credits of the Golden Girls seem hilariously apt for the daily briefing

The funny and talented Darren Dutton has been making some of those daily coronavirus briefings more entertaining with the addition of classic TV themes and credits.

We don’t know why it works so well, but it really does.

Apologies. I don't seem to be able to stop making end credits for the daily coronavirus briefings. pic.twitter.com/nu4tcCOcnM — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 20, 2020

He’s just given us a new one to enjoy – The Golden Girls – and it’s simply perfect.

more daily briefing end credits pic.twitter.com/lIXOEWLtqy — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 4, 2020

Boris Johnson is Blanche, obviously.

Here’s what some other people thought of it.

You have made mine and my 11year old daughters day! Our favourite theme tune with our least favourite person looking ridiculous! — Frances Wright (@fran978) June 4, 2020

This might possibly be my new favourite. ❤ https://t.co/H7ZNz3nhj7 — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) June 4, 2020

That final shot of him is absolute gold. Well played sir. I bloody love these. — Thomas Arthur (@number1beard) June 4, 2020

There was one still small voice of dissent.

How dare you sully this absolute banging tune with his spam head. https://t.co/1f4UU5MWX5 — Anthony Morrow (@AnthonyMorrow83) June 4, 2020

Totally worth it for the laughs.

READ MORE

‘Cummings and Johnson’ is the new Cagney and Lacey with these fab reworked credits

Source Darren Dutton Image Darren Dutton