The end credits of the Golden Girls seem hilariously apt for the daily briefing

The funny and talented Darren Dutton has been making some of those daily coronavirus briefings more entertaining with the addition of classic TV themes and credits.

We don’t know why it works so well, but it really does.

He’s just given us a new one to enjoy – The Golden Girls – and it’s simply perfect.

Boris Johnson is Blanche, obviously.

Here’s what some other people thought of it.

There was one still small voice of dissent.

Totally worth it for the laughs.

Source Darren Dutton Image Darren Dutton