Downing Street denied Boris Johnson went to Perugia – 13 favourite responses

Downing Street has denied claims in the Italian media today that Boris Johnson made a secret trip to Perugia last weekend when he might have been better occupied dealing with the coronavirus, say, or Brexit.

Intriguing. Perugia airport – close to Evgeny Lebedev’s luxury Italian hideaway – says that Boris Johnson was there last weekend.

Yet No 10 says that’s wrong…. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eQfUUn6Stw — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 20, 2020

No 10 said Johnson held a meeting with Conservative MPs on Zoom on 11 September, and attended his son’s baptism the following day.

The solution to the mystery of where was the PM on weekend of 11 Sept is that on 12 Sept @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds were baptising their son Wilfred in Westminster Cathedral. “You can confirm with the priest!” I was told. So he could not have been in Italy then. But how https://t.co/i1I8Kwkzvs — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 21, 2020



Anyway, that’s enough of that, here’s exactly what people made of it all on Twitter.

1.

“Did the Prime Minister travel to Perugia?” Shapps:

“Not as far as I’m aware” “So, he didn’t” Shapps:

“Not as far as I’m aware” Conclusion:

The Prime Minister was in Perugia. pic.twitter.com/vhsH03nQlb — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 21, 2020

2.

No10 denies rumours Boris Johnson ducked the press conference in order to avoid questions about his Italian accent and a tan — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 21, 2020

3.

BREAKING: first photographic evidence of Boris Johnson in Perugia pic.twitter.com/5r0JUJjEXU — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 21, 2020

4.

Dominic Cummings drove to Barnards Castle to test his eyesight, but Boris Johnson just used a distant font. pic.twitter.com/GYS3WXCNOO — David QC (@DavidMuttering) September 21, 2020

5.

Boris Johnson refuses to accept that some people’s nearest Covid test centre is hundreds of miles away but the nearest available font to baptise his son is apparently in Perugia. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) September 21, 2020

6.

Reports claiming that the Prime Minister went on a secret mini-break to Italy are categorically untrue. On a separate note, thank you @BorisJohnson. Sarah and I are loving the new fridge magnet! pic.twitter.com/teb6VTXNA5 — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) September 21, 2020

7.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson joins government briefing via Zoom. pic.twitter.com/finLRMaGQU — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 21, 2020

8.

9.

“Perugia? Why, sir, I never even met her”. pic.twitter.com/DePjTVqzrt — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) September 21, 2020

10.

Secret footage of Boris’s trip to Perugia revealed pic.twitter.com/XXWNcVNlIT — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) September 21, 2020

11.

WHERE BORIS JOHNSON SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN:

Perugia WHERE BORIS JOHNSON SHOULD HAVE BEEN:

Stood with his chief scientists at a vital briefing at a critical point in a deadly pandemic. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 21, 2020

12.

Perugia Airport, who have no reason to lie: “Boris Johnson was here.” Johnson, who has every reason to lie, who has been sacked on multiple occasions for lying, and whose premiership thus far has been beset by daily fucking lies: “No I wasn’t.” So hard to know who to trust. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) September 21, 2020

13.

One more story of Johnson disappearing mysteriously and we’re going to have to tag him like a cat — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 21, 2020

READ MORE

The 12 best reactions to the Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance coronavirus briefing

Images Pixabay screengrab