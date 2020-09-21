The 12 best reactions to the Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance coronavirus briefing

In a break from convention, the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government, Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, have delivered a briefing on the coronavirus – without a politician present and with no opportunity for questions.

Their message was stark and implored the country to act as one to protect as many people as possible from the virus.

Chris Whitty breaks it down for the ‘I’ll Take My Own Chances & I’ll Be Fine’ crew pic.twitter.com/tQPx3Szw5h — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 21, 2020

People weren’t happy that the press couldn’t ask for any clarifications and that neither the Prime Minister nor the Health Secretary were taking part.

Utterly bizarre – and wrong on every level – that Whitty and Vallance aren't taking questions. What is the point of having having them speak if it's not to clarify and aid understanding.

They might as well just send out a press notice. — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) September 21, 2020

Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance doing the press conference. pic.twitter.com/w3MhOpPNhU — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) September 21, 2020

Really great look not bothering to send out a politician for that. — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) September 21, 2020

These other comments reflected the reaction – on Twitter, at least – rather well.

1.

Many thanks to Chris Whitty and Patrick Valance for doing my job for me. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 21, 2020

2.

Meanwhile, at the Covid Press Conference pic.twitter.com/amLTAVMkOd — The Brexit Comic (@TheBrexitComic) September 21, 2020

3.

1976: Electric Slide 1994: Slide Away 2020: Next Slide Please — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) September 21, 2020

4.

that whitty and vallance presser in full: pic.twitter.com/0i2Ma9sdSI — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) September 21, 2020

5.

Chris Whitty and Patrick Valance confirming that the only places exempt from any future lockdowns are Barnard Castle and Perugia — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 21, 2020

6.