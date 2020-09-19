This dad waited 28 years to take sweet revenge on his son and it’s brilliant

Love this story shared by @robwitts on Twitter of how his dad took sweet revenge on him with a homemade card he’d once made for him for his 42nd birthday.

Fair play to my dad sending me the sarky card I made for his 42nd birthday, astonishing commitment to karmic justice pic.twitter.com/1JdzUskGco — Rob Witts is staying home (@robwitts) September 10, 2020

And here it is in close-up.

Brilliantly done.

How old were you when you made it? How many years was the plot brewing? — Ish (@ishferris) September 10, 2020

I would have been 14, so he's been sitting on this for 28 years 🙃 — Rob Witts is staying home (@robwitts) September 11, 2020

Although, to be fair, it wasn’t quite as simple as that.

OK, full disclosure: I just got off the phone with my mum, and the card was in a box in the loft that they happened to open recently. My dad has *not* been planning this for years! However he is, as many people have observed, a great dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/goPXWv9wP3 — Rob Witts is staying home (@robwitts) September 11, 2020

Still love it, though.

I prefer this version though https://t.co/XuFvaVrBjQ — Rob Witts is staying home (@robwitts) September 11, 2020

Source @robwitt H/T Reddit u/abzonline