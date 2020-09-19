This dad waited 28 years to take sweet revenge on his son and it’s brilliant

Love this story shared by @robwitts on Twitter of how his dad took sweet revenge on him with a homemade card he’d once made for him for his 42nd birthday.

And here it is in close-up.

Brilliantly done.

Although, to be fair, it wasn’t quite as simple as that.

Still love it, though.

Source @robwitt H/T Reddit u/abzonline