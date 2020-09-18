‘Wife modified a 5-year-old’s birthday card for my brother’s 35th’

Wife modified a 5yo birthday card for my brother’s 35th,’ says luke_and_coley over on Reddit and it’s simply inspired.

Hard to believe he got a better card than that one.

‘I lost it at 35 is Ow my back!‘ yoyomamatoo ‘I lost it at 2 + 2 + 1 + 10 + 20’ Echo127 ‘I love this, my go-to move for buying birthday cards is to buy a bunch of cards for ages that all add up to the age of the person. “They were out of 35 year old cards but here’s a 21, a 9, and a 5….”’ lorductape ‘Buying inappropriate age cards for friends is funnier than any card joke. I do it nearly every time.’ way_falrer

READ MORE

This might be the perfect birthday card

Source Reddit u/luke_and_coley