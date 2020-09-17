This FT letter perfectly nails the nonsense of Boris Johnson’s ‘Rule of 6’

This reader’s letter to the Financial Times went viral today because it perfectly nails the contradictions of Boris Johnson’s ‘Rule of 6’ limits on social gatherings.

The new measure was introduced to help prevent the further spread of coronavirus and yet it doesn’t make sense to everyone. This is why, shared by @MerrynSW on Twitter.

‘If I understand the UK government’s rule of six correctly, it is illegal for seven children to feed ducks but legal for 30 men to shoot ducks.’

Short and absolutely to the point. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.

A summary of where we now are: https://t.co/n37XdNnj0Z — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) September 16, 2020

I feel you Barrie Bain https://t.co/KyXcywAL2e — Hassan Akkad حسان عقاد (@hassan_akkad) September 16, 2020

There is something of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’ about this 👇 https://t.co/A3s6v7AlE9 — Monica Harding (@monicabeharding) September 16, 2020

Source @MerrynSW @hendopolis