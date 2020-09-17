This CEO’s request for advice got entirely the response it deserved

This Q&A went viral for reasons which will hopefully become apparent. It’s a ‘CEO’ who went on Quora to ask for advice about these two employees whose commitment appeared to last for ‘work hours only’.

And it got entirely the response it deserved, as shared by ToastDevSystems on Reddit.

We hope that helps.

‘Imagine complaining about employees who do their job efficiently AND fast.’ Ravenmausi ‘”I have a employer that stop paying my wage at 6pm. He is good, but i don’t like that the salary last for work hours only. What should i do as a worker?” Do they not see their logic there?’ EnycmaPie ‘I had a job where about every two weeks the vp would stop by and comment that he notices we leave exactly at 5pm and questions our commitment. So we’d start to stay late. Then about two weeks later he’d stop by and say he notices we’re getting lots of overtime and ask, are we having trouble getting our work done on schedule? This went on for years.’ Sirsafari ‘Reminds me of the 8pm Wednesday dinner a VP at Microsoft demanded everyone attend to discuss how we can better achieve “work/home life balance.” She didn’t see the irony and NOBODY had the balls to point it out to her.’ WileEWeeble

