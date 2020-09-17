‘The best way to respond to a hater’
This is a very funny and effective way of dealing with trolls – that’s putting it lightly – who simply won’t go away.
Try this, as shared by Redditor Thenightmeh who said: ‘The best way to respond to a hater.’
And people loved it.
‘This made me smile.’ rotterdamuser111
‘Me too. The three stops at the end LMAOO.’ SadBlueberry_
‘Auto-reply: Poor spelling and emotional projection detected. The pity and virtual back patting function has been initiated. Standard data rates may apply.’ Dlaxation
READ MORE
People enjoyed how this person dealt with the ‘hacker’ who threatened to destroy their phone
Source Reddit u/Thenightmeh