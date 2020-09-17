‘Six Enough’ by CoroNe-Yo is the Rule of Six R&B anthem the government won’t want
Comedian Munya Chawawa proved he could just as easily leave the funny stuff behind and break into the world of R&B with this smooth classic in the making.
Appropriately enough – it’s very catchy.
With no gatherings over six from Monday, R&B star CoroNe-Yo drops his debut single ‘Six Enough’. 😷6️⃣ @NeYoCompound #CovidMarshalls #gatheringsofsix pic.twitter.com/cFE10gPfnw
— Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) September 13, 2020
Obviously we should have said “CoroNe-Yo“, not Munya Chawawa.
Let’s a take a look at some of those lyrics.
Meeting your friends for a drink in your favourite pub – that’s too much.
But I can go into Tesco with 12 other customers.
Boris J. are you insane?
We can’t understand why this isn’t the official anthem of the policy. Complete mystery.
Here’s how Twitter has reacted.
History will remember this man as a pandemic hero https://t.co/J5GsE4dZMy
— EV (@Junior_EV_) September 13, 2020
My whole mood this Monday in London… https://t.co/ff5YqvbPxt
— China Moses (@chinamoses) September 14, 2020
I'm criiiiiiiine https://t.co/5qOZKw70nf
— Siima K K Sabiti (@kanyindo) September 13, 2020
I am finished. 😂😂 https://t.co/KyDmEvahe4
— Steph (@StephanieYeboah) September 13, 2020
Perhaps it’s going to be the next TikTok dance sensation.
On repeat. Routine LEARNED! https://t.co/pFdhliIEH5
— Bronagh Waugh (@bronaghwaugh) September 13, 2020
Don’t try that chair thing without supervision.
READ MORE
Munya Chawawa trying to help Drake get a British passport is the sketch you didn’t know you needed
Source Munya Chawawa Image Munya Chawawa