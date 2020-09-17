‘Six Enough’ by CoroNe-Yo is the Rule of Six R&B anthem the government won’t want

Comedian Munya Chawawa proved he could just as easily leave the funny stuff behind and break into the world of R&B with this smooth classic in the making.

Appropriately enough – it’s very catchy.

Obviously we should have said “CoroNe-Yo“, not Munya Chawawa.

Let’s a take a look at some of those lyrics.

Meeting your friends for a drink in your favourite pub – that’s too much. But I can go into Tesco with 12 other customers. Boris J. are you insane?

We can’t understand why this isn’t the official anthem of the policy. Complete mystery.

Here’s how Twitter has reacted.

History will remember this man as a pandemic hero https://t.co/J5GsE4dZMy — EV (@Junior_EV_) September 13, 2020

My whole mood this Monday in London… https://t.co/ff5YqvbPxt — China Moses (@chinamoses) September 14, 2020

I'm criiiiiiiine https://t.co/5qOZKw70nf — Siima K K Sabiti (@kanyindo) September 13, 2020

Perhaps it’s going to be the next TikTok dance sensation.

Don’t try that chair thing without supervision.

Source Munya Chawawa Image Munya Chawawa