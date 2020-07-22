Munya Chawawa trying to help Drake get a British passport is the sketch you didn’t know you needed

Munya Chawawa is one of the funniest sketch comedians we’ve seen in the past few years, and his lockdown creations have been helping to keep a lot of people’s spirits up.

We’ve enjoyed watching him give Katie Hopkins the bad news about her Twitter suspension, putting Nigel Farage back in his box at the pub, and showing us how to exercise without wasting precious pub time.

This time, he’s trying to help Canadian rapper, Drake, prepare for his British passport application. It’s pure genius.

Make sure you read the subtitles.

After collaborating with Headie One and mentioning Maya Jama… I thought I’d try and help Drake get a British passport. ‍♂️ @Drake pic.twitter.com/DtE4aWAA8I — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) July 21, 2020

Who among us hasn’t done a treasonous chuckle now and again?

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

This guy is amazing https://t.co/FhNa44wWvj — Carhartt Slut (@ryanxnorris) July 22, 2020

There was just one fly in the ointment for this Twitter user.

Whoever’s buying quavers from boots needs to take a long look at themselves — George Cain (@gocainpro) July 21, 2020

Any port in a storm, George.

