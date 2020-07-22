Munya Chawawa trying to help Drake get a British passport is the sketch you didn’t know you needed

Munya Chawawa is one of the funniest sketch comedians we’ve seen in the past few years, and his lockdown creations have been helping to keep a lot of people’s spirits up.

We’ve enjoyed watching him give Katie Hopkins the bad news about her Twitter suspension, putting Nigel Farage back in his box at the pub, and showing us how to exercise without wasting precious pub time.

This time, he’s trying to help Canadian rapper, Drake, prepare for his British passport application. It’s pure genius.

Make sure you read the subtitles.

Who among us hasn’t done a treasonous chuckle now and again?

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

There was just one fly in the ointment for this Twitter user.

Any port in a storm, George.

