This misogynist said men would save women from zombies and got the apocalyptic owns he deserved

Nick Buckley, a charity boss from Manchester who caused an internet storm when he wrote an article criticising Black Lives Matter, got himself into another one with this extraordinary tweet.

Seriously? Women are their own protectors and can source appropriate resources,maybe you could go start your sad man group somewhere, and dwell on the times when men were so much better — Kerry Kelly (@kerrykelly63) September 14, 2020

The burns flooded in.

"Dont worry boys, I'm sure we will get laid when the apocalypse hits" isn't the dating strategy you think it is https://t.co/ogZN4ol0z9 — (@WoodIandWitch) September 16, 2020

Somebody tell this dude that zombie films are works of fiction, not documentaries. https://t.co/zTgZcDkN6I — Staz Johnson (@StazJohnson) September 16, 2020

Absolutely will not be looking for a toxic masculinity type my god I can't think of anyone worse https://t.co/ZSKHl8fsaa — Katy Montgomerie (@KatyMontgomerie) September 16, 2020

Men say shit like this then treat menstrual blood like it's the goddamn Babadook. Foh https://t.co/YpxWFI3u79 — Jordan ⚰ (@MarchingWith7) September 16, 2020

Strong men, eh? Do you know any? https://t.co/Kb8aaBSTht — Katrina Gulliver (@katrinagulliver) September 15, 2020



this is why I have a bunker full of wet wipes, when the apocalypse comes the women will flock to me, the Wet Wipe King, and I will bestow Wet Wipes according to my whim, bow before me for I am a God now and I smell fresh https://t.co/QQrOvbF5Si — joe (@mutablejoe) September 16, 2020

"We need a serious discussion about toxic masculinity" "Great. About time. So, where do you want to start? Violence towards women? Mental health issues? Body expectations? High risk practices?" "How we need it to survive the zombie apocalypse" "Oh do f**k off" https://t.co/fne2bBgZOj — Dan Sohege (@stand_for_all) September 16, 2020

Why don't you simply debate the zombies in the marketplace of ideas? https://t.co/7THAia7wW3 — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) September 16, 2020

Sweetheart, I'm a woman. We've been dealing with an army of the mindless, who after only one, thing since puberty. Some of us before that. And with zombies, you're allowed to fight back without getting arrested. Women will be fine. https://t.co/mpAMpLDhX8 — Paige Rose (@GameOverRos) September 16, 2020

Waiting for fictional monsters to vindicate your being an arsehole. https://t.co/g1szTrQ7AM — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) September 16, 2020

Looks like he is doing one of those tweets where you let autocorrect complete the sentence. https://t.co/9AsAedtQp8 — Eoin Price (@eoin_price) September 16, 2020

The ever-funny Rosie Holt had even more bad news for Mr Buckley.

Sadly in the zombie apocalypse I will be sacrificing you to the new heathen gods. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 16, 2020

While historian Charlotte Lydia Riley had a prediction.

when the zombie apocalypse comes, women will eat your brains https://t.co/m7utO3fQul — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) September 16, 2020

Nice hors d’oeuvre.

