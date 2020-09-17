Jacob Rees-Mogg told people to stop their ‘endless carping’ about lack of Covid tests – 9 favourite takedowns

Jacob Rees-Mogg is fed up with people complaining that they are unable to get coronavirus tests for themselves or their family.

We know this because – despite endless reports of people being told to travel hundreds of miles for a test, or simply being unable to get one – he stood up in the Commons today to tell people to stop their ‘endless carping’ about it.

And just in case you can’t bring yourself to listen to him, here’s the important bit.

“Instead of this endless carping, saying it is difficult to get them, we should actually celebrate the phenomenal success of the British nation in getting up to a quarter of a million tests of a disease that nobody knew about until earlier in the year.”

Right. Yep. And here’s exactly what people made of that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

Oh, and this …

