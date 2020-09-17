Jacob Rees-Mogg told people to stop their ‘endless carping’ about lack of Covid tests – 9 favourite takedowns

Jacob Rees-Mogg is fed up with people complaining that they are unable to get coronavirus tests for themselves or their family.

We know this because – despite endless reports of people being told to travel hundreds of miles for a test, or simply being unable to get one – he stood up in the Commons today to tell people to stop their ‘endless carping’ about it.

Here’s the full clip of Jacob Rees-Mogg saying people speaking out about the difficulty of getting a Covid test should stop the “endless carping”. pic.twitter.com/vhUlimENa1 — Ben Kentish LBC (@BenKentish) September 17, 2020

And just in case you can’t bring yourself to listen to him, here’s the important bit.

“Instead of this endless carping, saying it is difficult to get them, we should actually celebrate the phenomenal success of the British nation in getting up to a quarter of a million tests of a disease that nobody knew about until earlier in the year.”

Right. Yep. And here’s exactly what people made of that.

Every single student arriving at Eton College last week was tested. Someone might like to ask him why… https://t.co/TVZzcPe491 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 17, 2020

March:

We’ll have a world beating test track and trace September:

Stop carping on about how you have no way of finding out if you have a deadly disease you ungrateful bellendspic.twitter.com/7tHlhQHhPH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 17, 2020

Jacob Rees-Mogg is of the opinion that you've got no right to complain if you're unable to get tested during a deadly pandemic. Know your place, peasant. Specifically being dead six feet under. https://t.co/rIc8fj7fJi — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) September 17, 2020

Full Nineteen Eighty-four. https://t.co/x9JHknwpNy — Prof Alice Roberts (@theAliceRoberts) September 17, 2020

Amazing. @Jacob_Rees_Mogg says we should celebrate the national success of Test & Trace. I have a German film crew coming round this pm to ask me WTF has happened to Britain’s Test & Trace. The whole damn world knows it’s an arrant failure.pic.twitter.com/3V4Y9rXAVq — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 17, 2020

Well said Jacob Rees Mogg – stop your "endless carping" and be grateful for the "phenomenal success" of our testing system. In other words "Plebs ought to shut their cake holes and die quietly". pic.twitter.com/dTANdAPBUu — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) September 17, 2020

Are we allowed to go endless carping in groups of more than six? — Matt Leys (@mattleys) September 17, 2020

The same man who said that those who died in Grenfell Tower lacked "common sense". https://t.co/nmHsxxj4nS — Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) September 17, 2020

If you plebs could try to die more quietly, your political masters would be grateful. https://t.co/WfVY692HTe — David (@PermaConfused) September 17, 2020

Get to fuck then get to fuck some more and then keep getting to fuck for the rest of the fucking century. https://t.co/JdkIQpc1HC — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 17, 2020

That Rees Mogg clip is as fascinating as it is despicable. Treating *other people* with contempt is what endears politicians like him & Trump to their supporters. I often wonder what happens when the contempt inevitably reaches those supporters and, in this case, their children. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 17, 2020

