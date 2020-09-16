Donald Trump said ‘herd mentality’ will make Covid-19 go away – 7 deadly takedowns

Donald Trump would like everyone to know that there’s no need to panic because Covid-19 will go away even without a vaccine.

How will it do that? Because of a ‘herd mentality’.

Watch this and weep.

Trump: You’ll develop like a herd mentality pic.twitter.com/8kTQvUbfoJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 16, 2020

And these 7 takedowns were particularly deadly.

1.

Herd immunity is 2 million dead Americans. I have no idea what the fuck herd mentality is but it sounds like it starts with a red hat and a moron. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 16, 2020

2.

“Herd mentality” is what his cult followers have. “Herd immunity” without vaccine is deadly. Trump’s idiocy on science is killing us. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NmGJHPXCzD — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 16, 2020

3.

It’s hard to have much faith in our President’s ability to fight COVID when he calls his alleged strategy “herd mentality”, not herd immunity. Shocking incompetence. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) September 16, 2020

4.

What in the everlasting fuck is herd mentality? MAGA hat wearing lunatics worshipping a scumbag? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 16, 2020

5.

6.

He doesn’t even know the proper name for the crackpot theory he’s backing to kill millions of Americans It’s “herd immunity,” not “herd mentality,” and it’s how you handle the bubonic plague if you’re living in Restoration-era England, not the g*ddamned United States in 2020 JFC https://t.co/IFLnPsF6mA — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 16, 2020

7.

I still can’t believe that motherfucker said herd mentality. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 16, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump said global warming is about to go into reverse – only 6 responses you need

Source @Acyn