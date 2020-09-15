Donald Trump said global warming is about to go into reverse – only 6 responses you need

We know what Donald Trump thinks about climate change and yet to it’s still shocking to hear him say it. And this is a classic (and timely) example.

Trump on climate change: “It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch.” “I don’t think science knows, actually.” pic.twitter.com/jzeFJlujYK — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 14, 2020

The clip went viral on Twitter and these are the only 5 responses you need.

This is fucking NUTS dude. Only time I’ve ever seen him laugh and it’s after saying some super villain “the Batman will turn himself in by midnight” bullshit https://t.co/OM5fH7PuHv — FINNEAS (@finneas) September 15, 2020

Trump just successfully predicted winter https://t.co/vz6z18XOXQ — Eric Beckerman (@EricBeckerman) September 15, 2020

there aren't words for this level of stupidity https://t.co/Ny6BqojrJL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2020

Just waiting for the Woodward tape when Trump says the human race will be extinct in 10 years. https://t.co/EBVOLmyWsZ — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) September 14, 2020

To conclude …

Trump's climate denialism is worse than his dismissal of covid. His administration has actively undermined all efforts to prevent climate change and has made things worse. The results will be global. https://t.co/ghZ9RQYFE1 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 14, 2020

And this.

Taking nothing away from the current climate crisis, if you hope to be alive in 2050 vote your ass off. https://t.co/POqYxnvXrs — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) September 15, 2020

Source @sahilkapur