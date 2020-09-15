Toby Young trolled Gary Lineker over his pay packet and the Match of the Day man’s comeback was priceless

Gary Lineker has signed a new 5-year deal with the BBC, taking a 25% pay cut which still leaves him the BBC’s highest earner, making £1.3m a year.

Gary Lineker cuts pay by a quarter to remain as host of the Match of the Day for the next five years. He's also been been told to be more careful about his social media use. Will take home a mere £1.3m a year or so and still be biggest earner.https://t.co/7T7hEcJC91 — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) September 15, 2020

The Match of the Day presenter had this to say about it on Twitter.

Oh dear. Thoughts are with the haters at this difficult time. https://t.co/r41naocRcI — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2020

And it didn’t take long for one of the people Lineker might have had in mind to get in touch.

Well done @GaryLineker. Great to see you sharing the pain. But are you sure you’ll be able to survive on £1.35 million a year? By my calculations, that means you’ll only be paid £6.75 million between now and 2025. Will that really be enough? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/7xEMiVh9uI — Toby Young (@toadmeister) September 15, 2020

And the comeback was priceless.

Love your bitterness. Makes it so much more satisfying. Cheers. 👍🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2020

Source @GaryLineker