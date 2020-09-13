Boris Johnson plans to ‘opt out of Human Rights laws’ – 11 firm objections

Boris Johnson has decided to take a step back from *checks notes* human rights laws, although the details are somewhat sketchy.

Here’s how the Telegraph shared the news.

The article came in for some criticism.

I Am Incorrigible FCA clarified somewhat.

People weren’t happy – or particularly surprised.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Finally, former MP Sarah Wollaston had a question.

Perhaps someone can bring that up at PMQs.

Source @AllieHBNews Image Telegraph