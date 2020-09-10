Donald Trump trolled ‘fading’ Bob Woodward and this is the only response you need

Donald Trump deliberately played down the Covid-19 crisis despite knowing how severity of the pandemic threat, according to a new book by Bob Woodward.

‘You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump told Woodward. ‘And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu … This is deadly stuff.’

Trump gave 18 interviews to Woodward, the Watergate reporter who is one of America’s most respected journalists. Here’s what Trump had to say about the revelations today.

And this is surely the only response you need.

