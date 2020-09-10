Donald Trump trolled ‘fading’ Bob Woodward and this is the only response you need

Donald Trump deliberately played down the Covid-19 crisis despite knowing how severity of the pandemic threat, according to a new book by Bob Woodward.

‘You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump told Woodward. ‘And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu … This is deadly stuff.’

Trump gave 18 interviews to Woodward, the Watergate reporter who is one of America’s most respected journalists. Here’s what Trump had to say about the revelations today.

For years Fake stories and investigations, then the phony Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, next Ukraine and the failed Impeachment, now the crummy Atlantic Magazine’s MADE UP STORY, and lastly, the political hit job by rapidly fading Bob Woodward and his boring book. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

And this is surely the only response you need.

He should have googled Bob Woodward. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 9, 2020

