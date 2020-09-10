Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize – 11 crushing takedowns

Yet again – yes, again – Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, and his daughter proudly tweeted the news.

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official, citing Israel-UAE peace deal | Fox News https://t.co/Q3QdXndikd — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 9, 2020

Ivanka Trump neglected to fill in the details about the Norwegian official in question, but @Stornoway_Cove did that for us.

Trump gets nominated for the Nobel Peace prize by Christian Tybring-Gjedde – a Norwegian far-right politician, anti-immigration activist, Islamophobe and climate change denier Thank goodness for that, I thought for a moment some respected upstanding politician had nominated him! — Donaldo (@Stornoway_Cove) September 9, 2020

To put things into perspective, more than 300 people have been nominated, and the shortlist has yet to be compiled, but Twitter still collectively lost its mind.

The reactions were exactly the ones you’d expect.

1.

BREAKING: 2020 ‘just taking the piss now’ say experts. https://t.co/ggsdVtoOU4 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 9, 2020

2.

Trump nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. It's official: The entire world has been ingesting lethal doses of ergot for the past few years. Dear aliens, bring your merciful death rays. Obliterate the Earth. Please. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) September 9, 2020

3.

Prince Andrew given award for services in the field of not being a massive nonce https://t.co/zzD0LhBq8B — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 9, 2020

4.

It’s the Nobel Piss Prize. https://t.co/zro7DXehw3 — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) September 9, 2020

5.

The Trump superfans bragging about him being nominated for a Nobel prize reminds me of journalists who fill out the entry form and pay the $50 fee to be “nominated” for a Pulitzer. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 9, 2020

6.

He'll be running for President next. https://t.co/YdmCioyari — Count Binface (@CountBinface) September 9, 2020

7.

Wait, Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the UAE Israel deal? I thought it was for stealing a million dollars worth of tchotchkes from an Ambassador's residence in Paris after skipping a WWI cemetery so he wouldn't ruin his hair. Cause that is the stuff of legends. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) September 9, 2020

8.

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Next up, Jeffrey Dahmer posthumously awarded a Michelin Star and Rose West winning a Best Kept Garden contest. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 9, 2020

9.

Trump nominated for Nobel Piece of Shit Prize. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) September 9, 2020

10.

I just woke up and fired up twitter. The first two tweets I see are (1) trump hit his highest approval rating since June, and (2) the motherfcker was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. I want to go back to bed & skip today. I don't want to share the planet with these people. — Hairball 🆘🌊 I don't wanna live in trumpfckistan (@orangepeel18) September 9, 2020

11.

Jedward and Wolf from Gladiators remain the bookies' favourites #nobel #trump https://t.co/HQg5QJmi7V — Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) September 9, 2020

In conclusion …

#BREAKING: Donald Trump has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize. I don't know How?? While there's No Peace in USA. pic.twitter.com/gPDWd26eg7 — Shaharyar Khan (@Shaharyar__Alam) September 9, 2020

