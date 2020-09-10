Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize – 11 crushing takedowns

Yet again – yes, againDonald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, and his daughter proudly tweeted the news.

Ivanka Trump neglected to fill in the details about the Norwegian official in question, but @Stornoway_Cove did that for us.

To put things into perspective, more than 300 people have been nominated, and the shortlist has yet to be compiled, but Twitter still collectively lost its mind.

The reactions were exactly the ones you’d expect.

In conclusion …

Source Ivanka Trump Image Library of Congress, Screengrab