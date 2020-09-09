This video of a gorilla mother dealing with a jealous sibling is a very funny watch
This is just a lovely little video of a gorilla mother dealing with an eldest child who’s not happy with the attention the new baby is getting…
This Gorilla mom is dealing with her eldest son’s jealousy of the baby, and she is DONE with his shit from r/funny
Brilliant. And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
‘Omg when he’s wiping his face so dramatically, like “how could you do that to me? I didn’t do anything!” The similarities are amazing.’ njcatgirl29
‘“HOW CAN SHE SPIT???”’ YaketyMax
‘We civilized humans would never engage in this type of barbaric activity smacks baby brother in the head.’ ThatGuy___YouKnow
‘Nothing makes your child go from “a sweet helpless baby” to “it’s about time you grow up and take care of yourself” than having a newer, younger child.’ nerbovig
Source Reddit u/Ainsley-Sorsby Imgur