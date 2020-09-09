This video of a gorilla mother dealing with a jealous sibling is a very funny watch

This is just a lovely little video of a gorilla mother dealing with an eldest child who’s not happy with the attention the new baby is getting…

Brilliant. And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘Omg when he’s wiping his face so dramatically, like “how could you do that to me? I didn’t do anything!” The similarities are amazing.’ njcatgirl29 ‘“HOW CAN SHE SPIT???”’ YaketyMax ‘We civilized humans would never engage in this type of barbaric activity smacks baby brother in the head.’ ThatGuy___YouKnow ‘Nothing makes your child go from “a sweet helpless baby” to “it’s about time you grow up and take care of yourself” than having a newer, younger child.’ nerbovig

READ MORE

‘This dog has perfect diction’

Source Reddit u/Ainsley-Sorsby Imgur