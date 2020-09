Different languages have different words for ‘woof’ but we’re pretting sure this one is speaking English.

The most pronounced woof I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/j1m15CUYVF — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) September 7, 2020

10/10!

He said woof in human language — PhilipMello3 (@Mello3Philip) September 7, 2020

This dog has perfect diction. https://t.co/XbeOwhZXPp — Nigel Auchterlounie (@spleenal) September 8, 2020

“Dont woof” “I woof >:(“ — Mack 💜 (@Mack32TWD) September 7, 2020

In short.

And just in case you were wondering about those others …

