People love this very important instruction on this pet shampoo bottle

It is vital that anyone who uses this pet shampoo follows this instruction on the side of the bottle (as anyone who has tried to shampoo their pet will surly confirm …)





‘Remember to eliminate all escape routes well in advance (a tip: once your pet is slippery wet he or she is suddenly smarter and faster than you are).’



The ‘in advance’ bit being particularly important.

‘True. I once forgot to close the bathroom doors while I was washing my dog, and as I went to put her shampoo away she (still soapy) jumped out of the tub and started to run all around the house. Fun times.’ Teodoraanita ‘Same results when my 13 year old self tried to wash our Lab/Husky to surprise mom. I also left the bathroom door open. She was surprised all right. That dog made a biggest mess possible. When my mom got home I wasn’t sure if she was laughing or yelling at me.’ DogMechanic

