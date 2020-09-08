Covidiot of the day refuses to go to a wedding if they have to wear a mask

In the latest of an occasional series, covidiot of the day, comes this, a woman who was invited to a wedding but was unhappy about having to wear a mask. Really unhappy, it turns out.

The text was shared on Reddit by idowithkozlowski who said ‘Wait, what? The crossed out name is her husband’ and had more details to share.

“For context, this is someone I used to babysit for as a teenager. I’ve always loved their family! Her, her husband, and their 2 kids were invited. I have known and babysit for them for 6 or 7 years! I told her that by state and the venues rules the mask are mandatory for everyone,” bride idowithkozlowski explained. “The only time people will be without a mask is me and my dad walking down the aisle, and me and my FH during the ceremony (pastor will be standing 6 feet away, I see my dad on a weekly, almost daily basis, and the chairs will be 6 feet from the isle) but after that they are mandatory or everyone. Needless to say, they declined.”

And our favourite things people said about it.

‘Honestly, under the circumstances consider this text as a blessing and give her family the out.’ Greenfieldsofa ‘This is ridiculous. Do not feel bad for not having them there. I teach elementary school, and if my kindergarten kids can keep a piece of fabric on their faces all day, a grown up should be able to. He needs to keep his “politics” out of your wedding. Science shouldn’t be political anyway.’ 4-7-3-6-2-5-1 ‘Don’t even dignify that with a reply. She knows what required means – its not on you by any stretch of the imagination to make your wedding “work for her family”. Her husband refuses to wear a mask under any circumstance – that’s her problem.

If my petty ass received this message, I’d be like, “I’ll put you down as a no, then. Thanks for RSVPing!”‘ petitelinotte212

Talking of covidiots, as we were, it reminded us of this guy destroys by numbers and it’s a very satisfying read.

