Donald Trump’s plastic straw rant works uncannily well as a Michael McIntyre routine
Donald Trump recently went on a rant about paper straws – he prefers plastic ones – and it reminded comedian Olaf Falafel – @OFalafel on Twitter – of the sort of thing Michael McIntyre might do.
First up, here’s the so-called president.
And here’s what @OFalafel did with it, and it’s uncanny,
Trump’s plastic straw rant sounded like something Michael McIntyre would do so I put them together pic.twitter.com/HHI0eKNOW3
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 5, 2020
Very cleverly done.
An amazing mash-up of a famous TV personality that everyone laughs at .. and Michael McIntyre
— Tomcat Tobi (@TobiTomcat) September 5, 2020
So clever. Trump's style has always been closer to the rhythms and content of stand-up comedy than political speeches, and this makes the point beautifully. https://t.co/fSAZyrXypP
— Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) September 7, 2020
I weirdly wasn’t as difficult as I thought it would be. His recent ‘cans of soup’ speech is also ripe for dubbing over a comedian but it feels a bit more Stewart Lee
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 7, 2020
