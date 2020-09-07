Donald Trump’s plastic straw rant works uncannily well as a Michael McIntyre routine

Donald Trump recently went on a rant about paper straws – he prefers plastic ones – and it reminded comedian Olaf Falafel – @OFalafel on Twitter – of the sort of thing Michael McIntyre might do.

First up, here’s the so-called president.

And here’s what @OFalafel did with it, and it’s uncanny,

Very cleverly done.

Follow @OFalafel on Twitter now!

READ MORE

Actor Jon Cryer had the perfect takedown for this Trump loyalist’s petty attack on him

Source @OFalafel