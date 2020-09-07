Donald Trump’s plastic straw rant works uncannily well as a Michael McIntyre routine

Donald Trump recently went on a rant about paper straws – he prefers plastic ones – and it reminded comedian Olaf Falafel – @OFalafel on Twitter – of the sort of thing Michael McIntyre might do.

First up, here’s the so-called president.

And here’s what @OFalafel did with it, and it’s uncanny,

Trump’s plastic straw rant sounded like something Michael McIntyre would do so I put them together pic.twitter.com/HHI0eKNOW3 — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 5, 2020

Very cleverly done.

An amazing mash-up of a famous TV personality that everyone laughs at .. and Michael McIntyre — Tomcat Tobi (@TobiTomcat) September 5, 2020

So clever. Trump's style has always been closer to the rhythms and content of stand-up comedy than political speeches, and this makes the point beautifully. https://t.co/fSAZyrXypP — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) September 7, 2020

I weirdly wasn’t as difficult as I thought it would be. His recent ‘cans of soup’ speech is also ripe for dubbing over a comedian but it feels a bit more Stewart Lee — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 7, 2020

Follow @OFalafel on Twitter now!

READ MORE

Actor Jon Cryer had the perfect takedown for this Trump loyalist’s petty attack on him

Source @OFalafel