Want to catch up on coronavirus news? Do it via these 10 funny comments

Professor Jonathan Van Tam, one of the SAGE scientists who kept us up to date during Downing Street coronavirus briefings, has expressed worries at the spike in UK cases.

Who could have guessed that sending kids back to school, workers back into offices and drinkers back into pubs might have undermined the social distancing message? We’re all so shocked.

via Gfycat

Perhaps it’s time to start staying in more and – I don’t know – maybe reading some funny tweets.

1. Taking off your mask is the new kicking off your shoes

Anyone else rip their mask off when they get in to the car like they’ve just finished a disappointing surgery on Grey’s Anatomy — Sophia Cadogan (@sophiacadogan) September 2, 2020

2. We should look to those in the know for guidance

If you’re wondering if to go on your booked holidays to France just ask yourself: “What would Dominic Cummings do?” #enjoyletrip — Henning Wehn (@henningwehn) August 14, 2020

3. There’s a lot to be said for the line of least resistance

Spending an hour painting my face every morning instead of taking two seconds to put a mask on pic.twitter.com/wOG9Ppv3SX — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) September 4, 2020

4. The measure of true commitment

I just want the government to take COVID as seriously as my neighbors on @Nextdoor when they think they saw a homeless person — SwearOnWhateverOrWhoeverHat (@Popehat) September 4, 2020

5. People are starting to figure out their own loopholes

Performers! Top tip ! to avoid government regulations banning West End Shows and live events. Start the show by singing the words to Rule Britannia@ThePoke @TwopTwips — Arnie Haybridge (@ArnieHaybridge) September 6, 2020

6. Covid keeps throwing us those curve balls

I see we’ve entered the ‘fat shaming dogs’ phase of the pandemic then https://t.co/p68hNk9Eoo — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 5, 2020

7. The trace part of Test and Trace refers to finding a centre

Matt Hancock says they've updated the Coronavirus test system so you now get one within 75 miles of home. Because driving 75 miles with a fever is perfectly acceptable and definitely not likely to cause traffic accidents. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) September 7, 2020

8. Not all lockdown sacrifices were equal

Me telling parents of toddlers how during the pandemic I’ve studied winemaking, taken up tennis, cycling, and playing video games pic.twitter.com/CNYiGaNkDU — joe (@JoePerticone) September 5, 2020

9. Where do you aim the hose when there are two fires?

Covid News vs Brexit News is very much the Blur vs Oasis of 2020. https://t.co/mQynyp2EZt — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) September 7, 2020

10. Brace yourself for the decade of coronavirus-themed entertainment

Excitement as world's first coronavirus theme park opens in Worksop pic.twitter.com/4FwqCOwzbT — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) September 5, 2020

Finally, an observation from the very funny Clara Batten.

READ MORE

12 very funny takes on coping with the pandemic

Image Joe Perticone