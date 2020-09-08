Want to catch up on coronavirus news? Do it via these 10 funny comments

Professor Jonathan Van Tam, one of the SAGE scientists who kept us up to date during Downing Street coronavirus briefings, has expressed worries at the spike in UK cases.

Who could have guessed that sending kids back to school, workers back into offices and drinkers back into pubs might have undermined the social distancing message? We’re all so shocked.

via Gfycat

Perhaps it’s time to start staying in more and – I don’t know – maybe reading some funny tweets.

1. Taking off your mask is the new kicking off your shoes

2. We should look to those in the know for guidance

3. There’s a lot to be said for the line of least resistance

4. The measure of true commitment

5. People are starting to figure out their own loopholes

6. Covid keeps throwing us those curve balls

7. The trace part of Test and Trace refers to finding a centre

8. Not all lockdown sacrifices were equal

9. Where do you aim the hose when there are two fires?

10. Brace yourself for the decade of coronavirus-themed entertainment

Finally, an observation from the very funny Clara Batten.

@rabatts

♬ original sound – rabatts

READ MORE

12 very funny takes on coping with the pandemic

Image Joe Perticone